Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session with slight increase

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session higher and the value of transactions stood at 30.62 million lei (6.25 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index slightly increased by 0.03pct, to 12,182.86 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange stagnated.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase by 0.01pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, decreased by 0.11pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up 0.24pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered a decline by 0.04pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, decreased by 0.29pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 6.35 million lei, followed by OMV Petrom securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.19 million lei, and those of BRD - 2.08 million lei.

The best developments were registered by Prebet (+8.67pct), Condmag (+7.69pct) and Electroarges (+7.18pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Oil Terminal (-5.14pct), Zentiva (-4.76pct) and Aerostar (-2.68pct).