Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's trading session down on almost all indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session down on almost all indices, with a trading value of 58.67 million lei (11.92 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated 0.37% to 12,042.03 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a 0.35% drop, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.39%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, lost 0.10% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, lost 0.11% and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, fell 1.33%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, closed down 0.71%.

On the Regulated Market, OMV Petrom shares were the most traded, with 12.25 million lei, followed by Banca Transilvania shares, which generated trades worth almost 9.35 million lei, and those of Erste Group Bank, 8.06 million lei.

The best performances were recorded by Altur (+11%), Turbomecanica (+6.47%) and Electrica (+5.42%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Prefab (-10.34%), SIF Hotels (-9.58%) and Orsova Shipyard (-8.19%).