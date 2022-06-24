Bucharest Stock Exchange closes week's last session upwards

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session on Friday upwards, and the value of transactions amounted to 36.77 million RON (7.434 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 1.48%, to 12,432.80 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the stock exchange, also recorded an increase of 1.44%.At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed 1.59% higher, while the SIF index, BET-FI, went up by 3.43%.The BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, closed the session with an increase of 1.51%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, went up by 0.62%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.51%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of OMV Petrom, with 7.028 million RON, followed by the shares of Property Fund, which generated exchanges worth 4.43 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 4.114 million RON.The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Sinteza (+10.06%), SIF Muntenia (+ 9.7%) and Dafora (+ 5.56%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Carbochim (-6.79%), Altur (-2.06%) and IAR (-1.96%).AGERPRES