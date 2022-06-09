Bucharest Stock Exchange daily trades at 733 ml RON

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices moving up and 733.31 million RON (148.28 million euros) worth of transactions, of which trades in BCR bonds accounted for almost 96 percent (702 million RON or 142.25 million euros).

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.20 percent to 12,480 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.19 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.25 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.13 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies advanced 0.36 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG inched up 0.25 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.24 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were BRD - Groupe Societe Generale with 6.91 million RON worth of trading, followed by Banca Transilvania with trades worth 4.65 million RON, and OMV Petrom with 4.39 million RON.

The best performing issuers were Electroaparataj (+14.81 percent), UCM Resita (+14.71) percent) and Electroarges (+11.11 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Carbochim (-5.81 percent), Black Sea tourism company TRH Marea Neagra (-5.01 percent) and SSIF Broker Financial Group (-2.31 percent). AGERPRES