Bucharest Stock Exchange loses 4.71 billion RON in capitalization, this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 4.714 billion RON in capitalization, 2.38% respectively, this week, and the transaction value of shares went up by 273.13%, when comparing with the previous week.

According to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the stock capitalization went down to 193.112 billion RON, during the period of June 27 - July 1, 2022, from 197.827 billion RON during the week of June 20-24.

Transactions in shares generated a turnover of 760,551 million RON this week, going up from 203.825 million RON during the previous week.

The best day for trading on BVB was Monday, June 27, when a turnover of 620,490 million RON was registered, and the poorest day was Wednesday, June 29, with a transaction value of 21.964 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, closed the week at 12,375,32 points, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Property Fund shares were the most liquid titles on BVB's main segment, generating transactions of 632,345 million RON and a price halt.

In the top of most traded titles there is Banca Transilvania, with trades worth 37.55 million RON (-3.20%), followed by the shares of Petrom, with 24.021 million RON worth of transactions (2.08%).

The most important quote increases were registered by the shares of Socep (+27.14%), Condmag (+25%) and Prebet (+17.31%).

At the opposite end, important drops were registered in the shares of Energopetrol Company, with a decline of 14.86%, followed by those of UCM Resita (-10.83%) and SIF Muntenia (-9.52%).