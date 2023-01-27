Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the green on most indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session with growth on most indices, with transactions of 1.3 million RON (266,833 euros), carried out in the first 35 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded an appreciation of 0.12%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from BVB, rose by 0.13% .

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks advanced slightly by 0.07%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0 .09%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs registered a decrease of 0.19%, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, decreased by 0.10%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.13%.

According to BVB information, Zentiva (+5.05%), Impact (+2.21%) and Electromagnetica (+1.35%) registered the biggest increases in the share value.

On the other hand, the shares of Prefab (-9.68%), Socep (-6.98%) and Evergent Investments (-2.62%) were decreasing.AGERPRES