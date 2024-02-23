Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session with growth, and turnover amounted to 5.1 million RON (1.02 million euros) half an hour after the start of transactions.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.18%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, recorded an increase of 0.19% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.14%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, depreciated by 0.05%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up by 0.01%, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.13%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by COMCM SA Constanta (+14.73%), Condmag (+12.50%) and Aerostar (+2.69%).

On the other hand, the shares of Mecanica Ceahlau (-6.84%), UCM Resita (-4.67%) and Patria Bank (-4.00%) were in decline.