Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the red.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session with almost all indices down and a turnover of 5.201 million RON (1.048 million EUR), 30 minutes into business, told Agerpres.

The main BET-index which shows the evolution of the most liquid 17 companies registered a 0.83 percent drop, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.80 percent drop.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decline by 0.75 percent, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK lost 0.78 percent.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decline of 0.93 percent. The BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, was down by 0.52 percent.

According to the BVB information, Carbochim (+6.72pct), Chimcomplex Borzesti (+1.61pct) and Societate Energetica Electrica (+1.60pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (-5pct), Antibiotice (-4.39pct) and Dafora (-4.17pct) were down.