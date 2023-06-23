 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the red

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the red.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session with almost all indices down and a turnover of 5.201 million RON (1.048 million EUR), 30 minutes into business, told Agerpres.

The main BET-index which shows the evolution of the most liquid 17 companies registered a 0.83 percent drop, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.80 percent drop.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decline by 0.75 percent, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK lost 0.78 percent.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decline of 0.93 percent. The BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, was down by 0.52 percent.

According to the BVB information, Carbochim (+6.72pct), Chimcomplex Borzesti (+1.61pct) and Societate Energetica Electrica (+1.60pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (-5pct), Antibiotice (-4.39pct) and Dafora (-4.17pct) were down.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.