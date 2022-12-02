Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session up

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session with growth on all indices, with transactions of 7.321 million RON (1.488 million euros), carried out in the first 40 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.20 pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from the BSE, appreciated by 0.38 pct.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.20 pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.38 pct.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.25 pct, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.36 pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 1.04 pct.

According to BVB, the biggest increases in the value of the shares were recorded by the Santierul Naval Orsova (+7.27 pct), Chimcomplex (+2.68 pct) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (+1.72 pct).

At the opposite end, the shares of Impact (-2.11 pct), Electromagnetica (-2.07 pct) and OMV Petrom (-0.54 pct) were down.AGERPRES