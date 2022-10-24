Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session higher on almost all indices, with transactions of 1.828 million lei (372,123 euros), carried out in the first 55 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.33%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from the BVB, appreciated by 0.40%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid shares registered a 0.43% increase, while the investment fund yield benchmark, BET-BK, rose by 0.49%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs recorded an advance of 0.48%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.42%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down by 0.02%.

According to the BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of the shares were recorded by Orsova Shipyard (+8.37%), Turism Felix (+6.06%) and Chimcomplex Borzesti (+2.73%).

On the other hand, the shares of UCM Resita (-14.81%), Impact Developer&Contractor (-4.65%) and Transilvania Investments Alliance (-2.57%) were in decline.