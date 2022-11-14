Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started to grow on almost all indices on Monday, with transactions of 6.369 million lei (1.302 million euros), carried out in the first 40 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.67%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, appreciated by 0.62%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid securities registered a 0.52% increase, while the investment fund yield benchmark BET-BK rose by 0.61%

The BET-FI index of SIFs recorded a 0.35% decrease, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.84%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down by 0.06%.

According to BVB information, Transelectrica (+5.95%), Promateris (+3.33%) and Oil Terminal (+2.5%) registered the biggest increases in the value of their shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Condmag (-14.29%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (-8.31%) and Dafora (-5.8%) were in decline.