 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the green

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started to grow on almost all indices on Monday, with transactions of 6.369 million lei (1.302 million euros), carried out in the first 40 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.67%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, appreciated by 0.62%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid securities registered a 0.52% increase, while the investment fund yield benchmark BET-BK rose by 0.61%

The BET-FI index of SIFs recorded a 0.35% decrease, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.84%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down by 0.06%.

According to BVB information, Transelectrica (+5.95%), Promateris (+3.33%) and Oil Terminal (+2.5%) registered the biggest increases in the value of their shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Condmag (-14.29%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (-8.31%) and Dafora (-5.8%) were in decline.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
Premierul japonez Fumio Kishida va avea o întrevedere cu preşedintele chinez Xi Jinping pe marginea Forului Asia-Pacific (APEC) de la Bangkok, a anunţat luni purtătorul de cuvânt al guvernului japonez, transmite AFP. ”Prim-ministrul Kishida urmează să participe la un summit Japonia-China cu preşedintele chinez Xi Jinping în 17 (noiembrie) cu ocazia Summitului APEC”, a declarat Hirokazu Matsuno în faţa presei. Cei doi lideri încă nu s-au întâlnit niciodată. Ei au discutat telefonic în octombrie 2021, la scurt timp după venirea la putere a lui Fumio Kishida în Japonia. Cel mai recent summit între liderii japonez şi chinez a avut loc în decembrie 2019, când fostul premier japonez Shinzo Abe s-a întâlnit, la Beijing, cu preşedintele chinez Xi Jinping. În septembrie, Tokyo şi Beijingul au celebrat 50 de ani de la normalizarea relaţiilor lor diplomatice. ”Încă există numeroase chestiuni şi îngrijorări între China şi Japonia, precum şi numeroase posibilităţi”, a declarat luni Matsuno. ”Este necesar să stabilim relaţii constructive şi stabile între Japonia şi China graţie eforturilor celor două părţi. afirmând ceea ce trebuie să fie afirmat şi cerând Chinei să acţioneze într-o manieră responsabilă”, a spus el.
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.