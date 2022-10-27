 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session higher on almost all indices, with transactions of 2.959 million RON (606,522 EUR), carried out in the first 40 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange increased by 0.53 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 0.52 percent increase.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an increase by 0.35pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK went up 0.15pct, told Agerpres.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decline of 0.30pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.24pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, declined by 0.13pct.

According to the BVB information, Electroarges (+8.57pct), Ropharma (+3.47pct) and Vancart (+3.38pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Carbochim (-14.29pct), Transylvania Investments Alliance (-2.92pct) and SIF4 Muntenia (-2.46pct) were down.

