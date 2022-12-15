Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) was rising on almost all indices after the first 45 minutes of the opening of the trading session on Thursday, and the BET, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.19%.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from BVB, rose by 0.21%, while the BET-FI index of SIFs was up by 0.87%. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, registered a depreciation of 0.01%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, recorded an advance of 0.22%, and the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, was on the rise by 0.20%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down by 0.22%, 45 minutes after the opening of transactions.

The total value of the exchanges amounted to 3.67 million RON (746,476.30 euros).

According to BVB, the biggest increases were registered by the shares of Alro (+3.59%), SIF5 Oltenia (2.94%) and Transilvania Investments Alliance (+1.8%).

On the other hand, the most significant decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-7.69%), Farmaceutica Remedia (-2.28%) and Teraplast (-1.17%).AGERPRES