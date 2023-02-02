Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session higher on all indices, with transactions of 5.6 million RON (1.14 million EUR), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange increased by 0.35 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 0.32pct increase.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an increase by 0.30pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK went up 0.19pct.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.12pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.21pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.25pct.

According to the BVB information, Promateris (+4.76pct), Turism Felix (+2.19pct) and Digi Communications (+1.79pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Carbochim (-8.28pct), IAR SA Brasov (-2.69pct) and Teraplast (-2.03pct) were down.