Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session down on all indices, with turnover at RON 7.6 million (EUR 1.5 million), 45 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.96% and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, recorded a decline of 0.98%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.79%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, dropped 0.73%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was down 0.31%. BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, decreased 0.71%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, was down 0.15%.

According to BVB data, the largest increases in share values were recorded by Ceahlau Mechanics (+5.65%), Romcab (+2.55%) and Romcarbon (+1.93%).

On the other hand, the shares of Societatea de Antibiotice (-3.33%), Chimcomplex Borzesti (-3.02%) and Prebet Aiud (-2.91%) were down.

