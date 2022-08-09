 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session upwards, with 1.783 million RON (362,419 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trading.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.31 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.33 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.30 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.17 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.14 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.53 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market went up 0.02 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Mecanica Ceahlau (3.85 percent), Romcarbon (2.57 percent) and Antibiotice (1.52 percent).

On the other hand, the issuers on a downward trend were Ropharma (-2.91 percent), Prebet SA Aiud (-1.07 percent) and Societatea Energetica Electrica (-0.69%).AGERPRES

