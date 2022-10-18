Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange opened Tuesday's session upwards, and the value of the transactions made 40 minutes after opening amounted to 2.4 million RON (481,071 euros).

The BET index, which shows the evolution of the 16 most liquid companies, recorded an appreciation of 1.43%, the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, recorded a similar evolution, while the index BET-FI of SIFs appreciated by 0.49%. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, recorded an appreciation of 1.57%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, opened with an increase of 1.26%, and the performance benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, recorded an appreciation of 1%.

The biggest increases in the value of shares were registered by UCM Resita (14.29%), Chimcomplex (4.42%) and Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (4.08%).

On the other hand, Antibiotice shares were down (-0.40%).