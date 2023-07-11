Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session with growth, with transactions of 5.37 million RON (1.08 million euros), carried out in the first 40 minutes.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, went up by 0.84%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BVB, opened with an increase of 0.80% .

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.74%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, rose by 0, 65%

The BET-FI index of the SIFs opened with an increase of 0.31%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.59%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.10%.

According to BVB information, SIF Hotels (+12.61%), Prefab (+7.41%) and Socep (+6.56%) recorded the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares Impact Developer&Contractor (-2%), Turism Hoteluri Restaurante Marea Neagra (-1.89%) and Conpet (-0.80%) were in decline.AGERPRES