Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session mixed

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened the mixed session on Tuesday, and the turnover amounted to 4.5 million RON (905,288.42 euros), after 45 minutes from the start of transactions.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.19%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, recorded an increase of 0.18% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, rose by 0.13%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.24%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was down by 1.30%, while the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, depreciated by 0.08%.

BETAeRO, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down 0.08%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+14.74%), Condmag (+8.33%) and COMCM SA (+6.94%).

On the other hand, Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-8.74%), Artego (-1.52%) and Ropharma (-1.50%) shares were down.