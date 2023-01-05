Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session upwards, with the value of transactions carried out in the first 30 minutes after opening amounting to 1 million RON (207,146 euros)., told Agerpres.

The BET index, which shows the evolution of the 16 most liquid companies, registered an increase of 0.39%, the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BVB, rose by 0.37%, while the BET-FI index of SIFs climbed 0.42%. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, recorded an appreciation of 0.31%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, opened with a 0.38% increase, and the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, recorded an appreciation of 0.26%.

The biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Romcab (+5.97%), Turbomecanica (+2.21%) and Fondul Deschis de Investitii ETF BET Patria - Tradeveille (+1.56%).

On the other hand, the shares of the companies Dafora (-8.82%), Evergent Investments (-2.19%) and Prebet (-1.60%) were down.