Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session downwards, with 1.831 million RON (373,486 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trading.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, lost 1.41 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares dropped by 1.32 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers went down 1.39 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK also went down 0.78 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.24 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dropped 2.75 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market went up 0.04 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Alro (2.96 percent), Oil Terminal (2.53 percent) and Socep (2.29 percent).

On the other hand, the issuers on a downward trend were OMV Petrom (-8.51 percent), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-2.86 percent) and Medlife (-0.51%).AGERPRES