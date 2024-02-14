Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's trading session higher

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session higher, with turnover at 3.61 million lei (726,011 euros) after 40 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.14%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered an increase of 0.12%.

At the same time, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.13%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, appreciated 0.09%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was down 0.14% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, gained 0.19%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in share values were recorded by Comcm Constanta (+14.96%), Zentiva (+2.84%) and Turism Felix (+2.07%).

On the other hand, the shares of Condmag (-11.11%), Comelf (-4%) and Chimcomplex SA Borzesti (-1.84%) decreased.

