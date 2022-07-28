Bucharest Stock Exchange: transactions of 84.35 million lei in Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session higher on almost all indices and the value of transactions amounted to 84.35 million lei (17.07 million euros), almost three times higher than the previous day's value.

The main BET index appreciated by 1.14%, up to 12,384.02 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 1.08%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up 1.10%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI lost 0.31%, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.72%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 2.46%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, fell by 0.46%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 11.67 million lei, followed by those of FonduL Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 8.84 million lei, and Romgaz securities - 2.37 millions of lei.

The best developments were recorded by Carbochim shares, which appreciated by 14.69%, followed by those of Vrancart (+3.85%) and Black Sea Tourism, Hotels, Restaurants (3.42%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were registered by Electromagnetica (-5.26%), Teraplast (-3.52%) and Romcab (-2.97%).