Bucharest stock market closed down on almost all indices on Wednesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Wednesday's session down on almost all indices, and the total value of exchanges was 66.002 million RON (13.39 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most traded companies on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, whose turnover was 29.09 million RON, Fondul Proprietatea, with exchanges of 8.76 million RON, and Banca Transilvania - 7.04 million RON.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.46%, up to 13,123.85 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, fell 0.42%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 0.05%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, closed the session down by 0.33%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.86%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, lost 0.37% of its value.

The best developments were registered by SIF Hoteluri (+14.40%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+4.29) and TTS (+3.94%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Comelf (-10.81%), Sinteza (-9.77%) and Promateris (-3.77%).