Bucharest stock market sees 4.7 ml RON worth of trades in session's first 30 minutes

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session upbeat and 30 minutes into business, the turnover was in excess of 4.7 million RON (959,662 euros).

Trading in OMV Petrom, the company that posted on Thursday an almost five-fold increase in its H1 profit, topped 2 million RON.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 1.47 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 1.40 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 1.45 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.90 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies inched up 0.60 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 2.45 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.03 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were OMV Petrom (4.07 percent), Electromagnetica (3.17 percent) and Cemacon (2.99 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Transilvania Investments Alliance (-2.61 percent), AAGES (-1.92 percent) and Alumil Rom Industry (-1.47 percent). AGERPRES