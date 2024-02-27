Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest stocks close lower on Tuesday

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices in the red and RON 57.36 million (11.54 million euros) worth of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 1.21 percent to 15,818.35 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 43 shares lost 1.20 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 1.15 percent lower, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed 0.63 percent down.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 1.01 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dropped 1.09 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market scored a setback of 0.74 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania with RON 12.23 million, followed by Hidroelectrica with RON 9.1 million worth of trading, and Romgaz with RON 8.05 million.

The best performing issuers were Conted (+14.88 percent), Energopetrol (+14.29 percent) and Electrocontact Industrial Group (+9.57 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Napoca Construction Company (-14.62 percent), COMCM Constanta (-14.29 percent), and Condmag (-11.11 percent).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.