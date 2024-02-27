Bucharest stocks close lower on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices in the red and RON 57.36 million (11.54 million euros) worth of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 1.21 percent to 15,818.35 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 43 shares lost 1.20 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 1.15 percent lower, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed 0.63 percent down.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 1.01 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dropped 1.09 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market scored a setback of 0.74 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania with RON 12.23 million, followed by Hidroelectrica with RON 9.1 million worth of trading, and Romgaz with RON 8.05 million.

The best performing issuers were Conted (+14.88 percent), Energopetrol (+14.29 percent) and Electrocontact Industrial Group (+9.57 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Napoca Construction Company (-14.62 percent), COMCM Constanta (-14.29 percent), and Condmag (-11.11 percent).