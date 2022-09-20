Bucharest stocks close Tuesday up on almost all indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session up on most indices, and the value of transactions amounted to 35.33 million RON (7.16 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.24%, up to 11,472.45 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.13%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, registered an appreciation of 0.26%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.81%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.09%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.02%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 0.38%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 5.31 million RON, followed by Romgaz securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.41 million RON, and those of Fondului Proprietatea, with 1.58 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (+6.10%), SIF 4 Muntenia (+4.17%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+4.02%).

At the opposite end, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Aerostar (-5.88%), Impact Developer & Constructor (-5.71%) and Ropharma (-4.76%).