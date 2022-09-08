Bucharest stocks open on the rise on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 2.627 million RON (540,827 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 40 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.43 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.44 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers advanced 0.37 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.61 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.74 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dropped 0.43 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was down 0.20 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Farmaceutica Remedia (+3.23 percent), ALRO (+2.89 percent) and Digi (+2 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Nuclearelectrica (-1.30 percent), Antibiotice (-1.14 percent) and Romgaz (-1.01 percent). AGERPRES