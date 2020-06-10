Bucharest Stocks' Tanase: Companies' financing costs can only be minimized through capital market

The main purpose of any company operating in the energy sector is to minimize financing costs, and this minimisation will only happen on the capital market, the managing director of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Adrian Tanase told the Online Energy Forum on Wednesday.

"I don't think we are where we have to be, but we are on the right track in terms of capital market infrastructure. We will be promoted to emerging market status in September this year. Only two companies - Banca Transilvania and Nuclearelectrica - will enter the FTSE - Russell indices. This evaluation and exposure exercise for Romanian companies to the foreign investor community is to be carried out every year by FTSE - Russell. Given that 50pct of the companies operating on the Romanian capital market come from the energy sector, we want the preparation of this energy sector and the visibility to the investor community be a better and better one," Tanase said.

The BVB managing director added that the capital market should be at the heart of the strategy of any company operating in the energy sector.

"The need for investment in the energy sector is huge in the coming years. I believe that the main purpose of any company operating in the energy sector is to minimise financing costs. This minimisation will only happen on the capital market. The capital market should be at the heart of the strategy of any company operating in the energy sector. We need to prepare these companies to be listed, and this is Hidroelectrica. The interest not only of the Stock Exchange, but of the entire company, is that Hidroelectrica also becomes a listed, transparent, public company," explained the official of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The liberalisation of natural gas prices from 1 July, the investment strategy of state energy companies, the changes to the Electricity and Natural Gas Law are among the topics discussed on Wednesday at the Online Energy Forum, organized by Financialntelligence.ro.