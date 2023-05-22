Bucharest Tech Week kicks off in Bucharest on Monday.

Bucharest Tech Week - the largest technology and innovation festival in Central and Eastern Europe - starts on Monday in Bucharest and brings together over 70 speakers, international and local tech experts, 1,500 professionals from various areas and business verticals, from more than a hundred companies, told Agerpres.

According to the organiser, Universum Expo, the first five days of the event are run under the name "Business Summits" and dedicated to niche conferences focused on Innovation, HR, Retail, Java and Software Architecture, which will take place at Nord Events Center by Globalworth.

Also, on the weekend of May 26 - 28, Romexpo Pavilion B1 will host the largest technology and innovation exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe - Tech Expo, open to the general public.

Participation in Business Summits (May 22 and 26) is based on a ticket that can be purchased directly from the event website, while attendance at Tech Expo is free for all persons over 18 years of age, with prior registration on https://www.techexpo.ro/.

The organiser of the technology event is Universum Expo, and the AGERPRES National News Agency is one of the media partners of the conference.

Bucharest Tech Week is the festival that transforms Bucharest into the international capital of technology and brings together both professionals and enthusiasts of technology and innovation.