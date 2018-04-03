Bucharest Univeristy Rector Dumitru, elected chairman of Balkan Universities Association

Professor Mircea Dumitru, the rector of the University of Bucharest (UB), was unanimously elected chairman of the Balkan Universities Association by members the General Assembly at the fourth conference of the Balkan Universities Association (BUA), which took place in Tetovo, in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, March 30-31, 2018. According to a press statement released by UB, Dumitru will serve as chairman for one year, April 2019 - April 2020.

At the same time, Dumitru will be a member on the BUA Administration Board, alongside the current BUA Chairman Leonidas Mitkas, rector of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, and Professor Erhan Tabakoglu, rector of Trakia University in Edirne, Turkey. "Culture, scientific research and learning, the transmission of historical traditions to the new generations are powerful tools for mutual knowledge, acceptance of the other, and building real political and religious tolerance. More knowledge and understanding means fewer confrontations and wars," Dumitru is quoted as saying in the press statement.

The newly elected BUA chairman also mentioned some of the objectives of the forthcoming chairmanship, including the co-opting other prestigious universities in the zone and more active social, cultural and political involvement, especially in current national and regional geo-political issues. "The University of Bucharest aims to support the candidacy of other major Romanian universities to become members of the BUA in the hopes that the Romanian higher learning oragnisations can contribute substantially and actively to the development of scientific research and quality education in this geographical area. The University of Bucharest is an active member of several international academic organisations: the Balkan Universities Association, the UNICA Network of Universities from the Capitals of Europe, the European University Association, and the Silk Road University Network. "

The Balkan Universities Association is an association of over 60 universities from Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey, Albania, Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo and Serbia. BUA aims to contribute to the consolidation of peace and stability in the Balkans through the development of bilateral and multilateral co-operative academic and scientific collaborations among the member universities.

Agerpres.