Bucharest University, 1st in Romania in Natural Sciences in RUR Subject Rankings

Bucharest University ranks first nationally in Natural Science in the 2020 Round University Subject Rankings.According to a press statement released by Bucharest University (UB) released on Monday, UB ranks 316th in Natural Sciences globally, nationally followed by two member universities of the Universitaria Consortium: West University of Timisoara (390th) and the Babes-Bolyai University from Cluj-Napoca (479th).
RUR Subject Rankings evaluate performance of 801+ world's leading higher education institutions by 6 broad subject areas: Humanities, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, Natural Sciences, Technical Sciences, Social Sciences.
Bucharest University is 566th internationally in Technical Sciences, being preceded nationally by the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (474th) and followed by the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Iasi (581st) and the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (604th).
According to UB, the national leader of the general ranking Round University Ranking - World University Rankings since its launch in 2010, UB is ranked 481st this year, "mainly to the teaching component."
In the same rankings, UB is followed by the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napooca, the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Iasi, the West University of Timisoara, the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures.
Developed by the Round University Rankings Agency of Russia, the RUR World University Rankings evaluate performance by 20 indicators grouped into 4 key areas of university activity: Teaching, Research, International Diversity, Financial Sustainability.
All the raw data (like number of students, academic staff etc.) is provided by Thomson Reuters through a special data survey called Global Institutional Profiles Project (GIPP), the release also informs.