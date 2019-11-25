Budget amendment for security institutions, appointment of General Staff head, on CSAT agenda

The Supreme Council for the Country's Defence (CSAT) is meeting, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, under the leadership of President Klaus Iohannis, with the agenda showing proposals to amend the state budget for institutions with attributions in the realm of national security for 2019, the appointment of the new head of the Army's General Staff, as well as Romania's objectives at the NATO reunion that will take place in December in London.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration, the CSAT meeting will take place at 16:00 hrs, and the agenda features subjects referring to Romania's objective at the annual NATO heads of state and government meeting (London, December 3-4), the usage plan for the Romanian Armed Forces that are sent on missions and operations outside the Romanian national territory in 2020, the proposals to amend the state budget of institutions with attributions in the realm of national security on 2019, the activity program of the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence for 2020, as well as approving the appointment as head of the Army's General Staff.

Furthermore, the CSAT meeting will also analyze other topics in current affairs in the national security realm, the Presidential Administration shows.