Budget rectification draft: General consolidated budget to be increased by 2.649 billion lei

Revenues of the general consolidated budget will increase, on balance, by the amount of 29.941 billion lei, expenditures by 32.591 billion lei, while the deficit of the general consolidated budget in cash terms will increase by the amount of 2.649 billion lei, according to the draft Ordinance on the rectification of the state budget for 2022, published on Thursday on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

The revenues of the state budget for 2022 will increase on balance by the amount of 21.493 billion lei, and the expenses of the state budget on the year 2021 will increase on the balance by 26.447 billion lei, Agerpres.