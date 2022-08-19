Budget rectification shows rampant growth of state spending (USR)

The budget rectification shows that the current government is not going to take any step back from the "rampant growth" of state spending, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) acting "like a parasite which consumes its host", informs states Save Romania Union (USR) in a press release.

According to the cited source, the budget rectification provides for additional expenses of almost 34 billion RON, of which only 3.2 billion RON go to investments, while the rest is intended for debts and consumption.

"The government is now bragging with additional revenues, but it refuses to say that, in fact, these revenues are the result of inflation that has impoverished every single Romanian. The interest rates have increased a lot, because the Ciuca Government, lacking credibility, managed to obtain loans for Romania at the highest costs in the European Union," says Senator Anca Dragu, former Minister of Finance.

USR adds that "in the midst of the economic crisis", PSD and PNL "mindlessly increased the expenditures", through the National Local Development Program (PNDL) 3 'Anghel Saligny', special pensions, "abnormal" bonuses, salary increases in ministries and agencies, state aid schemes for interest groups, conform Agerpres.

"All these must be paid by the Romanians, who also bear the inflation and the new taxes that the Coalition said it would not impose. A responsible government would have tightened the belt and would not have increased the taxes. But PSD and PNL lied to the Romanians again," the press release states.

According to USR, the energy price ceiling scheme is "the biggest blow to public finances" this year.

"We clearly see a dent of almost 30 billion RON - the money for compensating energy bills. From what money, Mr. Caciu? Instead of reducing energy taxes, they preferred a convoluted scheme that ruins - slowly but surely - not only the Romanian state, but all Romanians, because they will pay for the dents created in the budget by the irresponsible politicians of PNL, PSD and UDMR," the cited source mentions.