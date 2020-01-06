Bulgaria, Romania, among EU countries with highest increases in industrial producer prices in November

Industrial producer prices dropped 1 per cent in the EU as a whole, and 1.4 per cent in the Eurozone, in November 2019, compared with the same period of 2018, showed data published on Monday by Eurostat.

For the third consecutive month, the strongest annual growth in industrial producer prices was recorded in Bulgaria, of 4 per cent, followed by Romania, where industrial prices increased by 3.6 per cent.In Romania, the industrial producer prices recorded a growth of 0.4 per cent in November 2019 against October 2019, the same as the one registered in October against September. By comparison, in the European Union industrial prices rose by 0.1 per cent, and by 0.2 per cent in the Eurozone.Previously, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published its estimates showing that, in Romania, industrial producer prices (overall, meaning the internal and external markets) rose by 3.4 per cent in November against the same month the previous year, and by 0.3 per cent in November against October 2019.