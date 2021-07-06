Bulgaria's Chief of Defence Eftimov to start official visit to Romania

Bulgaria's Chief of Defence Emil Eftimov will pay an official visit to Romania, July 6-7, at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart Daniel Petrescu.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the discussions of the two high-ranking defence officials will focus on increasing co-operation through joint participation in a series of regional initiatives and bilateral and multinational exercises, as well as on strengthening NATO enhanced forward presence measures in the Black Sea region.

Eftimov's schedule also include meetings at the Headquarters Multinational Brigade South East in Craiova, the Headquarters Multinational Division South East in Bucharest, the 8th Tactical Operational Missile Brigade, 282nd Armoured Brigade in Focsani and the 74th PATRIOT Regiment at Mihai Bravu.The visit also features meetings with Bulgarian military in the NATO organisations based in Romania.