Bust of Pope Francis to be unveiled next Tuesday in Bucharest

A bust of Pope Francis, made by sculptor Darie Dup, will be unveiled next Tuesday on Schitu Magureanu Boulevard in Bucharest.

"The visit of Pope Francis impressed and, being under the motto 'Let's walk together!' I believe it has managed to draw attention on these vectors which deserved to be more united so that we go more together not only at a religious level, but also at an ethnic or social and political level. So many things which should be reunited so that they respond to the needs of man today. The speeches of the Pope and the gestures made by him impressed, captured the attention of many and that is why it's worthy deeming this visit as historical," said, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, the spokesperson of the Roman-Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest, priest Serban Tarciziu.

He mentioned that the initiative of raising a statue of Pope Francis in Bucharest came both from the Presidency and the Government of Romania, the Bucharest General City Hall, as well as the Vatican.

The event, which will begin at 17:00 hrs with a prayer, has invited for speeches representatives of the Presidency, Government, Bucharest City Hall, but also from the Churches. The Apostolic Nuncio in Romania, archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia, will also be present.

Under the banner "Let's walk together!" and 20 years after the visit of Pope John Paul II, His Holiness, Pope Francis, has conducted, between May 31 - June 2, 2019, a visit to Romania (Bucharest, Iasi, Sumuleu-Ciuc and Blaj).