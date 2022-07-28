BVB stocks close higher on Thursday on trades of almost 140 million lei

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed Thursday's session higher on trades of 139.35 million lei (28.23 million euros), including 104.463 million lei (21.116 million euros) trades in shares and 32.435 million lei (6.572 million euros) in bonds.

The main BET index advanced 0.84%, to 12,487.48 points, and BET-Plus reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid stocks was up 0.77%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.89%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks gained 0.48%, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session up 0.44%, and the BET-NG reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks was up 1.57%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies decreased by 0.11%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with 15.377 million lei worth of trading, followed by Fondul Proprietatea, which generated trades worth 9.69 million lei, and Banca Transilvania with 3.424 millions lei.

The best developments were recorded by Socep (+6.71%); Electroarges (+4.88%), and Mecanica Ceahlău (+3.82%).

On the other hand, major decreases were recorded by Condmag (-6.25%), Aerostar (-4.73%), and Farmaceutica Remedia (-1.80%).