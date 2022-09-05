BVB stocks close Monday trading session higher

he Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed higher on Monday, with trades of 18.67 million lei (3.873 million euros).

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks was up 1.31%, to 11,993.36 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks was up 1.24%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks advanced 1.02%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.55%, told Agerpres.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.25%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 1.96%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.69%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Digi Communications, with 3.622 million lei in trades, followed by Romgaz, which generated trades worth 2.426 million lei, and Banca Transilvania, with trades of 1.778 million lei.

The top three risers were Bermas (+12.73%), COS Targoviste (+11.43%), and Condmag (+7.14%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Romcab SA (-14.85%), Ves SA (-14.71%), and COMCM SA (-7.41%).