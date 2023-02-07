BVB stocks close Tuesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed higher on Tuesday, on trades of RON 35.283 million (EUR 7.197 million), told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks was up 0.44%, to 12,339.29 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks was up 0.41%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks advanced 0.42%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.43%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks stagnated, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.27%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was up 0.28%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with RON 10.984 million in trades, followed by Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited, which generated trades worth RON 3.237 million, and Fondul Proprietatea RON 2.526 million.

The top three risers were SIF Hoteluri SA (+6.38%), Compa (+2.91%) and Turbomecanica (+2.45%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were COMCM Constanta (-5%), Romcab (-3.56%), and Zentiva (-1.50%).