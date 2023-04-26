BVB stocks down more than one hour into Wednesday's trading session.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with trades of RON 3.93 million (EUR 795,641) more than an hour into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks fell by 0.01%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks declined 0.02%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell by 0.01%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.31%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks was up 0.02%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.09%.

The BET AeRO index of the top 20 AeRO companies went up by 0.23%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Alro (+2.11%), Oil Terminal (+1.75%), and SIF1 Lion Capital (+1.24%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Teraplast (-4.07%), Erste Group Bank (-2.52%) and MedLife (-1.19%).