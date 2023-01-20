 
     
BVB stocks open Friday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Friday, with trades of RON 972,004 lei (EUR 197,189) 30 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.14%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.13%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.13%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.23%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.08%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.10%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Carbochim (+7.10%), Teraplast (+1.5%), and Erste Group Bank (1.35%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Oil Terminal (-4.43%), Promateris (-2.78%) and Rompetrol Well Services (-1.36%).

