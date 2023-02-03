BVB stocks open Friday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Friday, with trades of RON 5.096 million (1.039 million euros) 35 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.19%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.19%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks increased by 0.02%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.31%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.14%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.06%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were SIF Hotels (13.08%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (2.27%), and Oil Terminal (1.04%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Dafora (-6.76%), Electromagnetica (-3.75%) and Artego (-2.29%).