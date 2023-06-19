BVB stocks open Monday's trading session higher.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Monday on trades of RON 1.8 million (EUR 377,542) 35 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.02%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks stagnated.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.07%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.22%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.43%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.71%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was up 0.10%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were SSIF BRK Financial Group (+1.97%), Patria Bank (+1.84%), and Erste Group Bank AG (+1.80%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Rompetrol Rafinare (-3.03%), Medlife (-1.59%), and Fondul Proprietatea (-1.52%)