BVB stocks open Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Monday on trades of RON 6.2 million (EUR 1.25 million) 50 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.34%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.30%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.31%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.12%.

The BET-FI index of financial brokerage stocks decreased by 0.08%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.66%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Comcm Constanta (+14.43%), Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (+8.51%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (+3.66%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Condmag (-11.11%), Sinteza (-7.28%) and Artego (-4.15%).