BVB stocks open Thursday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Thursday, on trades of RON 3.013 million (EUR 615,084) 30 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.25%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.20%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.21%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.27%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks increased by 0.07%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.29%.

The BET AeRO index of the best 20 AeRO companies increased by 0.25%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were SIF Hoteluri (+7.06%), Romcab (+3.86%) and Impact (+2.19%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Promateris (-2.73%), Alro (-1.94%) and Chimcomplex (-1.35%).