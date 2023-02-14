BVB stocks open Tuesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with all indices up and trades of RON 2.31 million (EUR 471,745) 30 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.06pct, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.06pct.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.06pct, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, stagnated.

The BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, increased by 0.30pct.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Napoca (+14.68pct), Electroarges (+7.81pct) and Prebet Aiurd (+5.65pct).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Bermas (-4.17pct), Electromagnetica (-2.12pct), and Romcarbon (-1.56pct).