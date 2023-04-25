BVB stocks open Tuesday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with trades of RON 3.27 million (EUR 286,369) one hour into the trading session.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks declined 0.07%,, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks fell by 0.08%, told Agerpres.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 0.17%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.28%.

The BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.44%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, fell by 0.12%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was up 0.05%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were Santierul Naval Orsova (+3.14%), Transilvania Investments Alliance (+1.69%), and Impact Developer&Contractor (+1.19%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Romcab (-3.03%), COMCM Constanta (-2.91%), and Erste Group Bank (-2.78%).