Caciu on changing pension taxation threshold: Let the finance minister come with funding impact

Minister of European Investment and Projects Adrian Caciu said on Tuesday that the proposal to raise to RON 3,000 from RON 2,000 the threshold up to which contributory pensions are not taxed can be discussed, and the finance minister should come up with a budgetary impact.

He was asked about the change.

"Let him come up with a budget impact, let's see what it's about and someone give us the answer to the question of who introduced the taxation on pensions. I remember that pension taxation was introduced in 2010, after the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) ruled that pensions cannot be cut, remember, and the Boc Government came up with a tax on pensions. But I have no problem; it is obvious that we want people to have as high and untaxed income as possible. (...) If the finance minister put forth the way to recover the revenues that, let's say, would no longer reach the national budget, why not? After all, our goal is to find solutions for the people," said Caciu at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters.

According to political sources, PNL on Monday came up with the proposal to raise from RON 2,000 to RON 3,000 lei the threshold up to which contributory pensions are tax-free.